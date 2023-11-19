F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?

Traffic is backed up on both eastbound and westbound Sands Avenue near the Sphere as construction for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix continues around the Strip, as seen on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is backed up on both eastbound and westbound Sands Avenue near the Sphere as construction for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix continues around the Strip, as seen on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Formula 1 racetrack along Las Vegas Boulevard prepares to close public access prior to the third practice race for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s a new day in the valley as crews are set to begin dismantling the Las Vegas Grand Prix course just hours after the end of the race.

And there’s good news for locals who want the affected roads cleared faster than winner Max Verstappen hoped to see our fair city in his rearview mirror: Work will continue around the clock through Wednesday night to get as much removed as possible before Thanksgiving.

“It will take some time over the coming weeks to return to normal,” Jennifer Cooper, Clark County’s chief communications and strategy officer, wrote in an email, “but we are actively working to ensure the impact to the public is mitigated as much as possible.”

The buildup to this day has been a long one, going all the way back to April 2 when paving — and the first of the lane closures that have snarled traffic, angered business owners and exasperated many residents to the point the head of F1’s parent company apologized — began on Sands Avenue between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard.

That’s where the work to remove the temporary cabling, concrete barriers, fencing, safety barricades and track lighting is starting.

From 9 p.m Sunday through 9 p.m. Wednesday, three lanes of Sands Avenue within the track barriers will be closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane, with a single lane open for travel in each direction.

Two southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Sands Avenue to Harmon Avenue from 12 a.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard will remain open.

That’s just the first batch of closures, though. Cooper encouraged the public to opt-in for traffic updates by texting “F1LV” to 31996. “The goal,” she wrote, “is to have much of it dismantled by Christmas.”

Crews will have to work around a couple of big events between now and then. AWS re:Invent, the global cloud computing gathering that draws around 50,000 attendees each year, is scheduled for Nov. 27-Dec. 1. After that, it’s the National Finals Rodeo, which drew 173,350 paying spectators last year and brought 279,465 shoppers to The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Ancillary events begin Dec. 3, with the main event scheduled for Dec. 7-16.

As for the other big dismantling project, “Bellagio Fountain Club will begin teardown in the days immediately following the event, and the process will take several weeks to complete,” according to an MGM Resorts spokesman. “We anticipate the frontage of Bellagio, including pedestrian access, will be fully restored by New Year’s Eve.”

Enjoy the downtime after that while you can, because while the paving is expected to last at least six years, we’ll get to go through a lot of this all over again next year.

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for Nov. 21-23.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.