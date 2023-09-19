Las Vegas Grand Prix construction updates available by text

Clark County and organizers of the Formula One race announced an SMS system designed to keep residents updated on road work related to the November race.

A person directs traffic while the street is under construction for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Monday, July 10, 2023, in the intersection of Audrie Lane and Harmon Avenue at in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With about two months to go before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, race-related construction continues to create traffic snarls, but Clark County has launched a new way to keep people informed about them.

The county and the Formula One race have teamed up to offer a weekly SMS text update system to keep people up-to-date on construction work and related delays and closures.

Residents can sign up for the service by texting “FILV” to 31996. Participants will get a “week ahead” link in a text message every Sunday, along with updates on any plan changes during the week.

Crews are continuing to work on the setup for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, including installing track lights, setting up bridges and track barriers, and paving the 3.8-mile track that will take drivers down parts of the Las Vegas Strip.

