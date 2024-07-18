Flamingo-Koval intersection closed for crash investigation

A two-vehicle collision about 12:15 p.m. sent one person to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police investigate a crash Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

Police are advising motorists to avoid East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane for perhaps the rest of Thursday afternoon.

A two-vehicle collision about 12:15 p.m. sent one person to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The intersection has been closed for the investigation.

