Flamingo-Koval intersection closed for crash investigation
A two-vehicle collision about 12:15 p.m. sent one person to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police are advising motorists to avoid East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane for perhaps the rest of Thursday afternoon.
The intersection has been closed for the investigation.
