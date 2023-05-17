Frank Sinatra Drive set for closure between New York-New York, Excalibur

A section of a popular north-south road for Strip property workers to travel through the resort corridor will close for multiple days next week.

A section of a popular north-south road for Strip property workers to travel through the resort corridor will close for multiple days next week.

Frank Sinatra Drive will be closed to traffic Monday through May 25, between Arena Drive and Excalibur Way, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The multi-day closure is need to demolish the north half of the Tropicana Avenue bridge over Frank Sinatra, as part of the $305 million Interstate 15/Tropicana project.

During the closure, motorists can access the New York-New York and Excalibur properties via Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard.

