Harris-Walz Vegas campaign stop to affect road, air traffic

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 injured in east Las Vegas collision, juvenile critical
5 injured in east Las Vegas collision, juvenile critical
Finish of U.S. 95-Charleston project raises hopes for motorists
Finish of U.S. 95-Charleston project raises hopes for motorists
Will F1 preparations be as disruptive as last year? Officials promise they won't
Big changes coming to Boulder Highway as safety project breaks ground
Big changes coming to Boulder Highway as safety project breaks ground
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 4:18 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2024 - 4:19 pm

A campaign stop in Las Vegas this weekend by Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to disrupt traffic on the ground and in the air.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction over the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday ahead of Harris’ visit. It will run from 7:30 p.m. Friday until 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

During that period, air travel around Southern Nevada could be affected, including ground stops at Harry Reid International Airport, as Air Force Two lands and departs the valley.

Harris is scheduled to land at the airport Friday evening. She will stay the night in Las Vegas and then take part in a campaign rally at an undisclosed location Saturday afternoon.

Her motorcade travels across the Las Vegas Valley during the visit also will result in traffic disruptions.

Harris’ media relations team didn’t immediately return a Thursday request for comment regarding the vice president’s Southern Nevada visit.

Though the locations of where Harris and Walz will visit are not yet known, major roads routinely affected by presidential and vice presidential motorcades include the airport connector tunnel, the 215 Beltway, Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 95 and Las Vegas Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

1
'It's over the top': City upholds $55K penalty for illegal short-term rental
‘It’s over the top’: City upholds $55K penalty for illegal short-term rental
2
A battle over solar farms and water on Nye-Clark County line
A battle over solar farms and water on Nye-Clark County line
3
Nevada's first Indian-American judge hopes to inspire next generation
Nevada’s first Indian-American judge hopes to inspire next generation
4
'In dire need': Las Vegas approves more affordable housing projects
‘In dire need’: Las Vegas approves more affordable housing projects
5
Trump's election betting odds plummet as Harris narrows gap
Trump’s election betting odds plummet as Harris narrows gap
Republican Sen. JD Vance. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Vance stops in Henderson for campaign
By / RJ

As Vice President hopeful Sen. JD Vance of Ohio makes a campaign stop in the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday, area residents can expect an increased police presence.

