Harris-Walz Vegas campaign stop to affect road, air traffic

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A campaign stop in Las Vegas this weekend by Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to disrupt traffic on the ground and in the air.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction over the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday ahead of Harris’ visit. It will run from 7:30 p.m. Friday until 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

During that period, air travel around Southern Nevada could be affected, including ground stops at Harry Reid International Airport, as Air Force Two lands and departs the valley.

Harris is scheduled to land at the airport Friday evening. She will stay the night in Las Vegas and then take part in a campaign rally at an undisclosed location Saturday afternoon.

Her motorcade travels across the Las Vegas Valley during the visit also will result in traffic disruptions.

Harris’ media relations team didn’t immediately return a Thursday request for comment regarding the vice president’s Southern Nevada visit.

Though the locations of where Harris and Walz will visit are not yet known, major roads routinely affected by presidential and vice presidential motorcades include the airport connector tunnel, the 215 Beltway, Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 95 and Las Vegas Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.