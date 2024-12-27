61°F
Heavy traffic on I-15 from Las Vegas to California after Christmas holiday

Heavy traffic is seen on Interstate 15 near the state line between Nevada and California on Fri ...
Heavy traffic is seen on Interstate 15 near the state line between Nevada and California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (NDOT camera)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2024 - 1:34 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2024 - 1:38 pm

Traffic on the Interstate 15 near the state line between Nevada and California was slow Friday afternoon as travelers wrapped up the Christmas holiday.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, a traffic camera from the Nevada Department of Transportation showed both sides of the Interstate 15 with slowed traffic near Primm.

The Regional Transportation Commission advised drivers to plan for longer trips in Southern Nevada, especially on Interstate 15 southbound near the Nevada-California state line, in the days following Christmas and New Year’s Day.

According to RTC, Friday was likely to see moderate traffic, with the heaviest traffic expected between noon and 3 p.m. Similarly, Saturday was also projected to have moderate traffic, with the heaviest traffic expected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Review-Journal reported previously that Sunday would mark the heaviest traffic as Christmas week ends and New Year’s week kicks off. The heaviest traffic is projected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., officials said.

