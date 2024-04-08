Here’s where new traffic signals are being added across Las Vegas Valley

With the seemingly never-ending roadwork and growth across the Las Vegas Valley, it’s no surprise that new traffic signals are being added.

A motorist stops at Graces avenue where street signals recently added at the intersections of Third Street and Garces Avenue, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County is home to more than 1,600 signalized intersections, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, with new ones planned to go live soon.

Here’s where new traffic signals are being added this year or early next year, broken down by the different jurisdictions in Southern Nevada.

City of Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas’ jurisdiction, which includes portions of downtown, Summerlin and east Las Vegas, will see the most new traffic signals come online in 2024. The city already operates and maintains 645 traffic signals, and several more are scheduled to be added to the system this year.

— Grand Teton Drive and Shaumber Road

— Grand Teton and Egan Crest Drive

— Durango Drive and Dorrell Lane

— Durango and Racel Street

— Dorrell and Shaumber

— Dorrell and Egan Crest

— El Capitan Way and Racel

— Fourth Street and Hoover Avenue

— Fourth Street and Garces Avenue

— Elkhorn Road and Bradley Road

Clark County

These Clark County intersections are approaching 100 percent design completion and are funded for construction to begin this year or early next year.

— Jones Boulevard and Silverado Ranch Boulevard

— Durango Drive and Oquendo Road

— Amigo Street and Cactus Avenue

— Durango and Mountains Edge Parkway

— Jones Boulevard and Pyle Avenue

— Jones and Levi Avenue

— Warm Springs Road and Valley View Boulevard

North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas will see a pair of new traffic signals constructed this year.

— Deer Springs Way and Clayton Street

— Fifth Street and Losee Road

In addition, modifications to the existing signal at East Cheyenne Avenue and Fifth Street are planned.

Henderson

The city of Henderson has no new traffic signals planned to come online this year. However, a few projects in the design process are in the works and will be installed at a later date.

— Bermuda Road and Erie Avenue

— Amigo Street and Erie Avenue

— Volunteer Boulevard and Gilespie Street

— Volunteer and Bermuda

The signals on Erie will enter a construction bid soon with an expected completion in 2025, according to Henderson spokesman Justin Emerson.

