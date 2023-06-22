86°F
Traffic

Horizon Ridge Parkway set for $19.6M repave, safety improvement project

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 10:06 am
 
A heavily worn stretch of Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson is set for a $19.6 million repavin ...
A heavily worn stretch of Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson is set for a $19.6 million repaving and improvement project. (Getty Images)

A heavily worn stretch of Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson is set for a $19.6 million repaving and improvement project.

Work on the 4.5-mile section of Horizon Ridge between Gibson Road and Ray Boulevard will start this summer and take about one year to complete, the city of Henderson announced Wednesday.

The installation of a roundabout at Horizon Ridge and Paradise Hills Drive is part of the project. The roundabout is being added to increase safety for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Horizon Ridge will be repaved from Las Palmas Entrada Avenue to Ray Boulevard, with flashing beacon pedestrians crossings set to be added at Paradise Hills and Skyline Road, located near Mannion Middle School.

A reckless driver killed a Mannion Middle School student last year while he was walking on the sidewalk on Paradise Hills.

As part of these improvements, a roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Paradise Hills Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway to help increase motorist and pedestrian safety. Studies have proven roundabouts to be a safer alternative to other traffic control options as it slows the speed of traffic and decreases the number of critical crashes for motorists and pedestrians.

Underground storm drains will be added from Paradise Hills north to Mission Drive to reduce storm water on the roadway.

Other upgrades includes replacing existing street lights with LED lights,upgrading or adding 108 sidewalk ramps to the ADA standards and adding over 17,000 lineal feet of new sidewalk to improve pedestrian routes to nearby schools.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

