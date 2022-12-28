I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border

Traffic on Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas was backed up for the fourth consecutive day, officials said Thursday.

This picture taken from video shows traffic backed up on Interstate 15 southbound near Primm on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

Southbound Interstate 15 traffic continues to grow north of Primm in November 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic headaches continued Thursday for those heading from Las Vegas toward Los Angeles.

Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas was backed up for 12 miles from the California border on Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet posted at 1:44 p.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

“Prepare for heavy delays,” the tweet said.

This is the fourth straight day of backups on the highway.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol spokesperson Trooper Ashlee Wellman said in a text message Wednesday that the backups were being caused by traffic congestion and not by any crashes.

“Heavy holiday traffic,” the RTC said in its tweet.

“It looks like the backup is due to high-volume holiday traffic, and may also be from extreme weather that might have delayed some travelers,” said Melanie Sanchez, marketing and communications coordinator at the RTC of Southern Nevada, in an email.

The holidays are known to cause traffic spikes, and delays, on the main route between Las Vegas and California.

On Monday, the day after Christmas, traffic was backed up 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas. On Tuesday, the backup was seven miles.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, southbound I-15 from Las Vegas to California saw a 16-mile backup.

As well, many travelers affected by the ongoing Southwest Airlines meltdown have been forced to rent cars to drive to their destination after their flights were canceled.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter. Paul Pearson contributed to this story.

