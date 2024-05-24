I-15 reopens after multi-hour closure, barricade situation

Interstate 15 was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon in North Las Vegas due to police activity in the area.

Police were active near Interstate 15 near Lone Mountain Road around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Interstate 15 was closed at Lamb Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Interstate 15 reopened Thursday evening in North Las Vegas after closing in both directions due to police activity in the area.

The interstate closed between Craig Road and the 215 Beltway at 2:48 p.m. and was still closed for several hours until it reopened around 6:20 p.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said after responding to a theft in-progress at a business in the 15000 block of Apex Power Parkway, the suspect left the scene in a motorhome and was pulled over on I-15 near the Lamb Boulevard overpass.

The person refused to leave the motorhome, and police closed the interstate as a precaution.

At 5 p.m., the suspect exited the motorhome and was taken into custody, police said.