I-15 southbound stretch near the Strip to close over the weekend

Traffic on Interstate 15 southbound seen from the Harmon Avenue HOV drop lane on-ramp on Feb. 19, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another full southbound closure of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor is planned to occur this weekend.

Southbound I-15 between Hacienda Avenue and the 215 Beltway will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The closure is needed for paving operations along the portion of the interstate.

During that time the Harmon Avenue on-ramp to I-15 southbound also will be closed over the weekend.

Traffic on I-15 southbound approaching the closure will be diverted to collector-distributor road from Tropicana Avenue, where traffic will re-enter I-15 after just after the 215 interchange.

Those attending the UNLV-Syracuse football game at Allegiant Stadium or the Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty WNBA playoff game at Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay on Friday night, should brace for increased traffic around I-15 southbound and side streets near both facilities, upon the completion of both events.

Other upcoming closures

Outside of the full weekend directional closure of a portion of I-15 southbound, various freeway ramps and Frank Sinatra Drive will see traffic restrictions over the next week, also for paving operations.

— Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, both the I-15 southbound and I-15 northbound ramps to 215 eastbound will be closed.

— Between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, the 215 eastbound ramp to I-15 northbound, the I-15 northbound collector-distributor road to Russell Road/Frank Sinatra and the I-15 southbound off-ramp to Russell will be closed.

— Between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, I-15 northbound will be reduced to three lanes between Warm Springs Road and the 215. While I-15 southbound will be reduced to two lanes between Tropicana and the 215.

— Between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, the Russell on-ramp to I-15 southbound and the I-15 southbound ramp to 215 westbound will be closed.

— Between 11 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Frank Sinatra will be closed between Arena Drive and Excalibur Way will be closed.

