I-15 southbound stretch near the Strip to close over the weekend
Another full directional closure of Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip is planned to occur this weekend.
Another full southbound closure of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor is planned to occur this weekend.
Southbound I-15 between Hacienda Avenue and the 215 Beltway will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The closure is needed for paving operations along the portion of the interstate.
During that time the Harmon Avenue on-ramp to I-15 southbound also will be closed over the weekend.
Traffic on I-15 southbound approaching the closure will be diverted to collector-distributor road from Tropicana Avenue, where traffic will re-enter I-15 after just after the 215 interchange.
Those attending the UNLV-Syracuse football game at Allegiant Stadium or the Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty WNBA playoff game at Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay on Friday night, should brace for increased traffic around I-15 southbound and side streets near both facilities, upon the completion of both events.
Other upcoming closures
Outside of the full weekend directional closure of a portion of I-15 southbound, various freeway ramps and Frank Sinatra Drive will see traffic restrictions over the next week, also for paving operations.
— Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, both the I-15 southbound and I-15 northbound ramps to 215 eastbound will be closed.
— Between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, the 215 eastbound ramp to I-15 northbound, the I-15 northbound collector-distributor road to Russell Road/Frank Sinatra and the I-15 southbound off-ramp to Russell will be closed.
— Between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, I-15 northbound will be reduced to three lanes between Warm Springs Road and the 215. While I-15 southbound will be reduced to two lanes between Tropicana and the 215.
— Between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, the Russell on-ramp to I-15 southbound and the I-15 southbound ramp to 215 westbound will be closed.
— Between 11 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Frank Sinatra will be closed between Arena Drive and Excalibur Way will be closed.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.