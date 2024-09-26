I-15 stretch near resort corridor to close over the weekend

A portion of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor is scheduled to be closed over the weekend.

A portion of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor is scheduled to be closed over the weekend, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday and running through 5 a.m. Monday, I-15 northbound between the 215 Beltway and Hacienda Avenue will be closed to traffic as crews carry out paving operations, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

During that time associated freeway ramps will also be closed, including:

— The 215 east and westbound ramp to I-15 northbound.

— Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to I-15 northbound/collector-distributor road.

— Blue Diamond Road flyover ramp to I-15 northbound.

The following detour will be in place during the weekend I-15 closure:

Northbound I-15 traffic will be diverted to the collector-distributor road, where two lanes will be open, just ahead of the 215. Traffic will re-enter I-15 northbound just before Tropicana Avenue.

