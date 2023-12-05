Las Vegas Grand Prix track, spectator zone dismantling work winding down

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix road impacts continue while crews wrap up dismantling the track and associated grandstands from the race.

Road impacts from last month’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix are continuing into December as crews wrap up dismantling the track and associated grandstands.

That work will include sections of the 3.8-mile track that spanned portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

Bellagio

Work dismantling the Bellagio Fountain Club and Grandstands will see a two-lane closure on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive, and the sidewalk in front of Bellagio will be closed 24/7 until Dec. 22, according to race officials.

Track lighting removal

The removal of remaining track lighting will lead to partial lane closures on multiple streets this week.

Koval southbound between Harmon and Sands will see two right lanes close overnight daily between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day through Thursday.

Sands eastbound between Manhattan Street and Koval will see double right lane closure overnight between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Utility removal

Intermittent lane closures will also occur this week as utilities from the race are removed.

Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Thursday, single lane closures are planned on Harmon between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval.

Single lane closures are planned on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands and Harmon between midnight and 9 a.m. nightly through Thursday .

Vehicular bridge removal

The removal of a vehicular bridge at Audrie Lane will lead to temporary closures of the intersection of Harmon and Audrie through Dec. 15.

Full road closures of the intersection will occur overnight from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sundays through Friday mornings through Dec. 15. During those hours, Audrie northbound and southbound and Harmon eastbound and westbound will be closed at the intersection.

Outside of the bridge dismantling, work hours traffic restrictions in the area are as followed:

— Southbound traffic on Audrie north of the intersection must turn right onto Harmon at the intersection.

— Harmon at the Audrie intersection will be reduced to two lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic through the intersection.

— Traffic on Harmon eastbound can continue through the intersection or turn right onto Audrie for southbound movement. Eastbound traffic on Harmon can’t turn north onto Audrie during dismantle.

— Traffic on Harmon westbound can continue through the intersection or turn right onto Audrie for northbound movement. Westbound traffic on Harmon can’t turn south onto Audrie Street during dismantle.

The larger temporary vehicle bridge on Flamingo Road over Koval will be removed sometime after the National Finals Rodeo concludes Dec. 16.

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is scheduled to take place Nov. 21-23. Road and lane closures tied to setting up and removing track are also on tap for next year. Although race officials have said they expect them to not be as impactful to traffic in comparison to this year’s event.

