89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Traffic

Las Vegas woman critically injured in crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2021 - 8:25 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas woman was critically injured Sunday night when she was struck by a car while crossing a roadway in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police said the 23-year-old pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard South at Serene Avenue at 9:46 p.m. when she was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze headed southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said the pedestrian was walking from east to west against a do-not-walk signal at the time of the crash.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police said she was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet, a 50-year-old Las Vegas woman, remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment. An investigation into the crash is continuing.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Republicans and January 6 panel
CARTOONS: Republicans and January 6 panel
2
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
3
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Avalanche
Golden Knights name starting goalie for Game 1 against Avalanche
4
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
5
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
4th stimulus checks rumors run rampant
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Central Station of the Boring Company’s Convention Center Loop is seen during a media to ...
Boring Co. underground loop to be put to the test
By / RJ

An invite only capacity test of the 0.8 mile in direction tunnel transportation system will take place Tuesday, according to Lori Nelson-Kraft, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spokeswoman.