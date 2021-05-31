Las Vegas woman critically injured in crash

A Las Vegas woman was critically injured Sunday night when she was struck by a car while crossing a roadway in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said the 23-year-old pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard South at Serene Avenue at 9:46 p.m. when she was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze headed southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said the pedestrian was walking from east to west against a do-not-walk signal at the time of the crash.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police said she was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet, a 50-year-old Las Vegas woman, remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment. An investigation into the crash is continuing.

