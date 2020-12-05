Long lines create exasperation for those waiting at Nevada DMV

“It is literally impossible for a new resident like myself to get a driver’s license or car registration,” Kerry Welsh said Saturday outside the West Flamingo Road office.

People wait to enter the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on West Flamingo Road on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Long lines of people form regularly outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on West. Flamingo Road on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Due to new residents, appointments, walk ins and COVID-19 restrictions the lines can extend around the parking lot. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People are reflected in the front doors as long lines form regularly outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on West. Flamingo Road on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Due to new residents, appointments, walk ins and COVID-19 restrictions the lines can extend around the parking lot. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brady Allan, right, joins others lining up outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on West. Flamingo Road on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Due to new residents, appointments, walk ins and COVID-19 restrictions the lines can extend around the parking lot. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles employee Alma Katschke, left, assists Faith Tominaga with paperwork outside as long lines of people form regularly outside the on West. Flamingo Road on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Due to new residents, appointments, walk ins and COVID-19 restrictions the lines can extend around the parking lot. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Long lines of people form regularly around the parking lot outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on West. Flamingo Road on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Due to new residents, appointments, walk ins and COVID-19 restrictions the lines can extend around the facility. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Long lines of people form regularly around the parking lot outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on West. Flamingo Road on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Due to new residents, appointments, walk ins and COVID-19 restrictions the lines can extend around the facility. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Long lines of people form regularly around the parking lot outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on West. Flamingo Road on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Due to new residents, appointments, walk ins and COVID-19 restrictions the lines can extend around the facility. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Long lines of people form regularly outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on West. Flamingo Road on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Due to new residents, appointments, walk ins and COVID-19 restrictions the lines can extend around the parking lot. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Long lines of people form regularly outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on West. Flamingo Road on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Due to new residents, appointments, walk ins and COVID-19 restrictions the lines can extend around the facility. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Las Vegas resident Kerry Welsh was seeking to change his vehicle registration from California to Nevada on Saturday when he got a rude awakening at the state Department of Motor Vehicles’ West Flamingo road location.

“It is literally impossible for a new resident like myself to get a driver’s license or car registration,” he said Saturday after viewing the line outside the office.

Last month, the DMV made Saturday walk-in hours available for Nevada motorists who have new vehicle registrations or transactions that can’t be addressed online.

But the 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. window — and the need for social distancing requirements — makes a normally long wait that much longer.

Welsh said his attempts to sign up for an appointment online were also fruitless.

“They don’t have appointments available until March,” he said. “This is a complete meltdown.”

The following transactions may be completed without an appointment during Saturday hours:

— Original registration on a newly purchased vehicle that cannot be registered online, including private party sales, out-of-state dealer sales, mopeds, motor homes and trailers.

— Driver’s license, ID or registration renewals that cannot be completed online. This includes vehicles with emissions exemptions, active-duty military tax exemptions and insurance reinstatements.

— Transfers of out-of-state licenses or IDs. New residents can transfer their vehicle registration at the same time.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.