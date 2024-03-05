64°F
Man dies after being found unresponsive next to I-15 concrete wall

March 4, 2024 - 4:39 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 53-year-old Henderson man died Sunday after crashing into a concrete barrier on Interstate 15 near the Silverado Ranch Boulevard south off ramp.

Nevada State Police said in a release that the man was driving a 2016 Ram Promaster Van south on I-15 when he went into the left shoulder and struck a concrete wall for reasons unknowns.

The van stopped next to the wall in the far left shoulder. Police found the driver, Paul James De Michele, unresponsive in the van and he was given medical assistance at the scene.

De Michele was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death is the 9th fatal crash in Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol — Southern Command’s jurisdiction in 2024.

