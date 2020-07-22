Man dies in auto-pedestrian collision in south Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the south Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Police vehicles at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian collision at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Windmill Lane on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (NDOT Fastcam)

The collision was reported about 2:40 a.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Windmill Lane.

Lt. Damon Young said officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck.

“Upon arrival, they located a male in the roadway unresponsive,” Young said in a text. “This male was later pronounced deceased. The roadway is being shut down and road delays are possible.”

Traffic was stopped in both directions on Las Vegas Boulevard from Shelbourne to Wigwam avenues as of 5 a.m.

Metro’s fatal detail is responding to the scene, Young said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

