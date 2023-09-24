Man struck, killed by truck on I-15

A fatal crash on northbound Interstate 15 after Washington Avenue Sunday was under investigation.

Investigators work the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Investigators work the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Investigators work the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Investigators work the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Interstate 15 northbound near Washington Avenue at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Interstate 15 was closed near Lake Mead Boulevard Sunday afternoon after a crash was reported at 11:46 a.m. (CCTV)

A fatal crash left a pedestrian dead Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 15 south of Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 11:46 a.m. on Sunday after a commercial fuel truck struck a pedestrian walking in the far right lane, according to Nevada State Police Trooper Ricardo Cecena.

“For reasons unknown, a male adult pedestrian was in the far right travel lane, just north of the commercial truck, resulting in the truck striking the pedestrian,” said Ashlee Wellman, public information officer for the Nevada State Police, in a press release Sunday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, Cecena said. The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

I-15 northbound near Lake Mead Boulevard was closed Sunday afternoon, with all traffic diverted to Washington Avenue, Cecena said. U.S. 95 north to I-15 north was also closed.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the on ramp from Washington Avenue to I-15 northbound was also closed Sunday afternoon due to the crash.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the Nevada Department of Transportation posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the incident had been cleared.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com