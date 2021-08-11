83°F
Man who forced closure of Interstate 15 in both directions arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 6:17 am
 
Updated August 11, 2021 - 8:08 am
(Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)
(Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

Interstate 15 was closed in both directions in the central Las Vegas corridor for hours early Wednesday, causing massive traffic delays.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said at 5:53 a.m. the north and southbound lanes were closed at Lake Mead Boulevard. The Nevada Highway Patrol said the closure was due to police activity.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas later confirmed the closure was caused by an individual on top of an overpass overlooking the interstate. Cuevas said at 8 a.m. that the man had been taken into custody and the interstate reopened.

Traffic backups were reported throughout the area, and there were also delays reported as a result on U.S. Highway 95.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

