Metro officer killed after beam crashes onto vehicle on US 95

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2022 - 7:47 am
 
Updated June 10, 2022 - 10:50 am
Las Vegas police investigate after a large beam at a construction project fell on top of a vehi ...
Las Vegas police investigate after a large beam at a construction project fell on top of a vehicle, killing a Las Vegas police officer, at Centennial Center Boulevard and the 215/Northern Beltway on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
A portion of southbound U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley was shut down Friday morning after a large beam at a construction project fell on top of a vehicle, killing a Las Vegas police officer.

The closure is between Durango Drive and the 215/Northern Beltway, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Twitter account.

Justin Hopkins, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, said the accident occurred at the Centennial Bowl construction project connecting 95 with the Beltway.

He said a large truck not associated with the DOT was towing construction equipment through the area and struck a beam, causing it to tumble. Hopkins described the truck as carrying “an oversized load” at the time of the crash.

“A beam fell on top of a car,” Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. “When we arrived several people were trying to give aid. There was one person in the car deceased, and we turned it over to the Nevada State Police.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has confirmed through a source that the person killed was a Las Vegas police officer.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said the truck involved was a tractor trailer headed south on 95. The 18-wheeler was towing an excavator, she said, and it appears a portion of the excavator struck the beam, although she cautioned that the investigation into the crash is in its early stages.

Traffic was being diverted off U.S. 95 onto Durango Drive. Extensive traffic delays were expected throughout the morning. Hopkins said he expected the highway to reopen later Friday, perhaps in a few hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

