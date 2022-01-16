Motorcyclist killed in central valley crash
The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash about 12:30 a.m. on West Oakey Boulevard, west of Rancho Drive.
A motorcyclist died after slamming into a parked SUV early Sunday in central Las Vegas.
The 23-year-old man was westbound on Oakey when he veered onto an unoccupied Ford Expedition, police said.
The motorcyclist, who was on a Yamaha XVS950 and not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, police said.
This was the eighth traffic fatality investigated by Metro in 2022.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.