Motorists should brace for EDC-related traffic this weekend

With EDC partygoers set to return after a year hiatus to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway the first lights attendees will see are likely of the brake variety.

Traffic backs up on Interstate 15 as Electric Daisy Carnival attendees approach Speedway Boulevard on their way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Friday, May 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

With EDC partygoers set to return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway after a year’s hiatus, the first lights attendees will see are likely of the brake variety.

Nearly 400,000 attendees are expected to party the night away at EDC over the three-day event that begins Friday night and runs through early Monday morning, creating an uptick in traffic on area highways.

The city is expected to be bustling with activity this weekend as on top of EDC, the Raiders play the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium among other conventions and events taking place in valley.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Adrienne Packer said motorists should brace for congestion on Interstate 15 this weekend, but especially during the coming Monday morning commute.

“While most festivalgoers arrive at different times, we’ve learned from past years that the mass exodus on Monday morning causes congestion along I-15 south,” Packer said. “We would suggest that local commuters find alternate routes to work on Monday morning to avoid traffic.”

Packer also noted that attendees and motorists should be reminded of the ongoing lane restrictions and traffic shifts along U.S. Highway 95 as the viaduct rehab work continues.

NDOT is not planning any lane reductions this weekend on I-15 near its 215 Beltway interchange project so as to not add to the potential congestion.

Packer also reminded those who plan to take in any of the overnight action at the speedway to be responsible behind the wheel.

“As always, we ask that everyone attending the event drive sober and safely,” Packer said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter