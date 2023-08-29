Mount Charleston road repairs have started. How long will they take?

The Nevada Department of Transportation has started the process of repairs roads damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary.

Sections of Kyle Canyon Road are crumbled or washed away as cleanup from the extensive damage of Tropical Storm Hilary continues on Mount Charleston on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A little over a week after Tropical Storm Hilary caused significant damage to the Mount Charleston area, one important part of the recovery process is set to begin.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it is ready to begin emergency construction to repair Kyle Canyon Road (state Route 157), where chunks of pavement were washed away by flash floods.

Holcim SWR Inc., which NDOT selected as the contractor, started the work Tuesday, the agency said.

Repair work will take place from sunrise to sunset seven days a week, including over the Labor Day weekend, NDOT said.

“The goal is to have construction completed before winter temperatures set in,” NDOT said in a news release.

Traffic restrictions in the area, including the use of flaggers, are in effect starting Wednesday.

Kyle Canyon Road remains closed to the public past Deer Creek Road (state Route 158). Only residents, emergency vehicles and utlity and construction crews are being allowed through.

Lee Canyon Road (state Route 156) will also get emergency repairs starting in September, according to NDOT. That road is closed at U.S. Highway 95.

