New I-15/215 Beltway northern interchange ramp opens

The waving of a checkered flag Thursday morning signified a major milestone of the Interstate 15-215 Beltway north interchange project.

The Nevada Department of Transportation opened a flyover ramp linking northbound I-15 to the 215 westbound Thursday, marking the second of four flyovers planned to open as part of the $139 million project. The first ramp, the I-15 southbound to 215 westbound ramp, opened earlier this year.

Freeway ramps were also added from I-15 to the Tropical Parkway interchange as part of the project.

An estimated 37,000 vehicles travel the stretch of I-15 with 16 percent of those being commercial trucks, according to NDOT.

By the end of the year, the 215 eastbound to I-15 northbound and 215 eastbound to I-15 southbound ramps will open to traffic, marking the substantial completion of the over-two-year project.

“The project, linking two freeways in the northeast Las Vegas valley is nearing substantial completion, providing more reliable travel times, improved safety, and better access to businesses and new developments,” said Justin Hopkins, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman.

