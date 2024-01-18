New I-15-Harmon half interchange to open soon

The newly constructed Interstate 15-Harmon Avenue half interchange now has an opening date.

The Harmon Avenue half interchange, as seen here on Jan. 10, 2024, will open to traffic Jan. 26. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The interchange, which is part of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana project, will open to traffic Jan. 26, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Drivers will be able to access Harmon from I-15 northbound via the high occupancy vehicle lane on the far left on the interstate starting Jan. 26. Motorists can enter I-15 southbound from Harmon at the interchange that will lead drivers to the HOV lane on the interstate.

There is no I-15 northbound access from Harmon and there is no Harmon access from I-15 southbound as part of the interchange.

The Harmon on-and-off-ramps are located on the far left lane of both directions of I-15 and will be under HOV restrictions between 6 and 8 a.m. and 4 and 6 p.m weekdays and open to all any hours outside of those and on the weekend.

The half interchange allows for drivers to access the resort corridor from Harmon to the east and Allegiant Stadium, via Dean Martin Drive and Valley View Boulevard to the west.

The opening of the ramp will serve has an additional access point to the area around Allegiant Stadium ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, planned to occur Feb. 11.

