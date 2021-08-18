83°F
NHP investigating fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2021 - 6:27 am
 
Updated August 18, 2021 - 7:40 am
The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the crash shut down Las Vegas Boulevard at North Sloan Lane at approximately 2:30 a.m. The NHP had not released any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

