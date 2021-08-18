NHP investigating fatal crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the crash shut down Las Vegas Boulevard at North Sloan Lane at approximately 2:30 a.m. The NHP had not released any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

