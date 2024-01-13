Pedestrian dead after central Las Vegas crash

A crash in central Las Vegas left a pedestrian dead, according to Las Vegas police.

A crash in central Las Vegas left a pedestrian dead Friday night, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Diablo Drive just after 5:10 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Ibarra said at 5:22 p.m. Friday that the pedestrian may have suffered life-threatening injuries according to the crash’s initial details and later confirmed at 5:30 p.m. that the pedestrian died.

No further information was available.

