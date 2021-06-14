Pedestrian seriously injured in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Las Vegas police were investigating a crash involving a vehicle versus pedestrian on Nellis Boulevard at Vegas Valley Drive early Monday. (Glenn Puit)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 4:40 a.m. the pedestrian was crossing Nellis Boulevard south of Vegas Valley Drive when the individual was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Impairment was not suspected.

It appeared the crash happened in a construction zone. Police blocked off all northbound traffic on Nellis as they investigated. Nellis was expected to be reopened later Monday morning.

