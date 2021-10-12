Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, who was attempting to cross Tropicana Avenue just west of Paradise Road, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas.(Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal )

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the central Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

A Nissan Rogue driven by a 65-year-old Las Vegas womanstruck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Tropicana Avenue just west of Paradise Road at 3:51 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene. He was not walking in a crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

The driver remained at the crash scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Westbound Tropicana was closed at Paradise for hours. It was reopened just before 8 a.m.

