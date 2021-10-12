59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Traffic

Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 6:17 am
 
Updated October 12, 2021 - 10:29 am
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, who was attempting to cross ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, who was attempting to cross Tropicana Avenue just west of Paradise Road, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas.(Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal )

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the central Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

A Nissan Rogue driven by a 65-year-old Las Vegas womanstruck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Tropicana Avenue just west of Paradise Road at 3:51 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene. He was not walking in a crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

The driver remained at the crash scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Westbound Tropicana was closed at Paradise for hours. It was reopened just before 8 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders
Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders
2
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
3
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
4
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
5
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST