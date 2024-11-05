Planned power outage to disrupt services on I-15 between Las Vegas, Baker

A planned seven-hour power outage overnight Thursday on a 90-mile stretch of Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California will affect travelers.

Travelers drive on I-15 south of Baker, Calif. on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A planned power outage this week on a 90-mile stretch of Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California will affect travelers.

Between 11 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, Southern California Edison will conduct reliability upgrades to the power grid, resulting in the loss of services in Baker, California, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

During those overnight hours all restaurants, gas stations and electric vehicles charging ports in Baker will not be available.

NDOT and SCE strongly urge travelers to plan their trips accordingly, keeping the limited amenities available during the outage.

More information on the planned outage can be found on SCE’s website.

