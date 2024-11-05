64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Planned power outage to disrupt services on I-15 between Las Vegas, Baker

Travelers drive on I-15 south of Baker, Calif. on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las V ...
Travelers drive on I-15 south of Baker, Calif. on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Lot B at Allegiant Stadium, where the planned Boring Company Vegas Loop station is planned to b ...
Allegiant Stadium Vegas Loop station to nix 200 on-site parking spots
A police unit has the road blocked (left) on North Decatur Boulevard as a fatal crash (not seen ...
West Las Vegas crash kills pedestrian before rush hour
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver in wrong-way crash that killed passenger faces DUI charges, police say
Police in the area of Green Valley Parkway and West Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on Frida ...
Coming to a pole near you: More cameras to read license plates in Henderson
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2024 - 4:44 pm
 

A planned power outage this week on a 90-mile stretch of Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California will affect travelers.

Between 11 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, Southern California Edison will conduct reliability upgrades to the power grid, resulting in the loss of services in Baker, California, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

During those overnight hours all restaurants, gas stations and electric vehicles charging ports in Baker will not be available.

NDOT and SCE strongly urge travelers to plan their trips accordingly, keeping the limited amenities available during the outage.

More information on the planned outage can be found on SCE’s website.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES