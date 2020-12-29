Portion of US 95 closed due to crash near Nelson’s Landing

A portion of U.S. Highway 95 was closed early Tuesday near Nelson’s Landing due to a vehicle crash.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada issued an alert about the closure, saying a crash was reported on the highway near mile marker 40 just before 3 a.m. The agency said all lanes are blocked on the freeway and to expect delays.

A spokesman for the Nevada Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

