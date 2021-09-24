93°F
Portion of US 95 in downtown to be down to 1 lane overnights next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2021 - 2:18 pm
 
U.S. 95 southbound will be reduced to one lane nightly between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue ...
U.S. 95 southbound will be reduced to one lane nightly between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue next week, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday. (NDOT)

Motorists driving through downtown Las Vegas should prepare for another round of lane reductions and off-ramp closures next week tied to the $40 million U.S. Highway 95 viaduct rehabilitation project.

U.S. 95 southbound will be reduced to one lane nightly between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The southbound Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp and the southbound Eastern Avenue off-ramp will also close nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The closures are required to complete seismic retrofitting and bridge deck rehabilitation of the downtown viaduct and ramp structures.

The entire project is slated to wrap up in mid-2022.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

