Portion of US 95 near downtown Las Vegas set to close this weekend

Downtown Las Vegas traffic will be affected by a daylong closure of U.S. Highway 95 this weekend.

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 as some vehicles take the Casino Center Boulevard offramp in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A daylong closure of U.S. Highway 95 this weekend should significantly affect traffic near downtown Las Vegas. (NDOT)

A daylong closure of U.S. Highway 95 this weekend should significantly affect traffic near downtown Las Vegas.

The shutdown of U.S. 95 southbound between Martin Luther King and Las Vegas boulevards is planned to take place between 2 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The round-the-clock closure is needed for crews to begin paving work tied to the $40 million U.S. 95 viaduct rehabilitation project.

“This weekend’s work involves removing old crumb-rubber asphalt and preliminary striping for the freeway’s new, four-lane configuration,” Justin Hopkins, NDOT spokesman said in a statement.

The Eastern Avenue offramp from U.S. 95 southbound will reopen ahead of schedule at 5 a.m. Thursday, with a new lane included, adding capacity for motorists.

The full-day closure will come on the heels of a week’s worth of additional road impacts tied to the project, which already has seen traffic down to two lanes in each direction for the better part of a year.

Remaining work before the weekend closure tied to installing new overhead signage on the freeway includes:

Nightly, through Thursday

■ U.S. 95 southbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to Eastern Avenue, reduced to one lane from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m.

■ U.S. 95 northbound near Eastern, reduced to one lane from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

■ U.S. 95 southbound near Boulder Highway, reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday

■ U.S. 95 northbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to Interstate 15, closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

■ Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 northbound, closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

■ Casino Center Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 northbound, closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

■ U.S. 95 northbound ramps to I-15 northbound and southbound, closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday

■ U.S. 95 southbound from the Spaghetti Bowl to Las Vegas Boulevard, closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

■ U.S. 95 northbound ramp to U.S. 95 southbound, closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

■ I-15 southbound ramp to U.S. 95 southbound, closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

■ Martin Luther King onramp to U.S. 95 southbound, closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

■ U.S. 95 southbound offramps to Casino Center and Las Vegas Boulevard, closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The project is set for substantial completion sometime this summer.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.