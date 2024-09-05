Portions of I-15 set for overnight closures in Las Vegas

Las Vegas motorists should brace for a pair of full directional closures of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor starting this weekend.

Motor vehicle traffic is seen on I-15 southbound between Flamingo and Warm Springs Thursday, Aug 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first closure is planned to occur between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, with I-15 northbound between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. That’s followed by I-15 southbound between Flamingo and Russell roads being shuttered between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The nightly closures are needed for crews to pour concrete to form bridge decks, the transportation department noted.

Future directional closures are still needed to finish work tied to the previous Pave-A-Thon operation, which included the same stretch of I-15 affected by this weekend’s work. That work wasn’t completed, despite two full weekend directional closures of I-15, due to a shortage in rubberized overlay material used in paving operations.

The stretch of the freeway includes where the $305 million I-15-Tropicana project is ongoing. The yearslong project began in 2022 and is scheduled to wrap up next year. The project includes revamping the Tropicana-I-15 interchange, making the Tropicana bridge over I-15 higher and wider, reconfiguring Dean Martin Drive at Tropicana, and adding a half interchange at Harmon Avenue and the interstate.

