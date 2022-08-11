Power outage on northbound Interstate 15 resolved

A power outage that was reported Thursday morning along northbound Interstate 15 heading toward Overton, Mesquite and other areas has been resolved.

Love's Travel Stop on Friday, March 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A power outage that was reported Thursday morning in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite has been resolved, according to a Clark County news release.

Commuter on northbound Interstate 15 had faced making the last stop to fuel up at the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and U.S. Highway 93 before arriving in Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.

