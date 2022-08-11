98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Traffic

Power outage on northbound Interstate 15 resolved

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 9:38 am
 
Love's Travel Stop on Friday, March 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Revi ...
Love's Travel Stop on Friday, March 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A power outage that was reported Thursday morning in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite has been resolved, according to a Clark County news release.

Commuter on northbound Interstate 15 had faced making the last stop to fuel up at the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and U.S. Highway 93 before arriving in Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
2
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
3
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
4
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs seems poised for stardom
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs seems poised for stardom
5
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Police bodycam footage released of Marshawn Lynch arrest
By Glenn Puit / RJ

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep behind the wheel of his disabled vehicle and smelled of alcohol when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to a report.