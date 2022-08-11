Power outage on northbound Interstate 15 resolved
A power outage that was reported Thursday morning along northbound Interstate 15 heading toward Overton, Mesquite and other areas has been resolved.
A power outage that was reported Thursday morning in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite has been resolved, according to a Clark County news release.
Commuter on northbound Interstate 15 had faced making the last stop to fuel up at the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and U.S. Highway 93 before arriving in Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.
