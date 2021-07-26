Repaving to reduce available lanes on stretch of Las Vegas Strip

Traffic on the Las Vegas Strip will be reduced to one or two lanes in each direction this week through Friday morning between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue, Clark County announced Sunday.

Road work continues on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Resorts World on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Motorists can expect traffic snarls on the Las Vegas Strip this week as work continues on the first of seven phases of a planned Las Vegas Boulevard revamp.

Traffic between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue will be reduced to one or two lanes in each direction through Friday morning, Clark County announced Sunday.

Crews will be working 24 hours a day this week to repave and restripe the portion of Las Vegas Boulevard, with longer than usual wait times expected at traffic signals at Cathedral Way, Convention Center and Fashion Show drives, and Genting, Elvis Presley and Wynn boulevards.

Work on the $33 million first phase of the project is expected to wrap up in November.

The $40 million second phase of the project, running between Mandalay Bay Drive and the 215 Beltway, is already underway on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard. Work on that is occurring in stretches less than one-half-mile long, with traffic regularly reduced to one lane during the overnight and early morning hours.

Plans call for work on the second phase to last until the fall of 2022.

Each of the seven phases of the Las Vegas Strip project between Sahara and the 215 features water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to enhance pedestrian crossings, traffic signal and street light improvements and enhanced median landscaping with LED lighting.

