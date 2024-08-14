RTC bus service back for Raiders, Knights and UNLV football games

Fans looking to get to and from Raiders, Golden Knights and UNLV football games for their respective season again have a public transportation option.

Three Raiderettes stand in front of RTC bus decked out in a Raiders wrap that is part of the RTC's Game Day Express transit system. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Game Day Express bus service returns for another season transporting fans to and from games at Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena. Rides cost $2 per person each way or $4 round trip. Exact change is required to pay on a bus for quick boarding, or riders can purchase Game Day Express passes using the Tap & GO feature on the bus or in advance using the rideRTC app.

Game Day Express will launch Saturday, with the Raiders first home game versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The first time the system will be in use for a Golden Knights game is their Sept. 25 preseason home opener against the Los Angeles Kings.

The first rides offered for UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium will run for the Rebels Sept. 7 game versus Utah Tech.

Game Day Express pick-up locations for Raiders and Golden Knights home games for the 2024-2025 seasons include:

— Summerlin Game Day Express-Route 605 : Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

— Green Valley Game Day Express-Route 606: Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson.

— Centennial Hills Game Day Express-Route 607 : Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive.

— East Side Game Day Express-Route 609: Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway.

— North Las Vegas Game Day Express-Route 610 : Aliante Hotel, 7300 N. Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas.

— West Henderson Game Day Express-Route 612 : M Resort, 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson.

The first departure for Raiders games occurs three hours prior to kickoff, with service arriving about every 30 minutes. Departures from Aliante and Sam’s Town Hotel are approximately every hour. The last departure from all pickup locations is one hour prior to kickoff. Each route departs about 30 minutes after the game ends.

The first departure for Knights home games is two hours before game time with additional departures stopping one hour before puck drop, depending on location. Each Knights route departs about 20 minutes after the end of a game.

Game Day Express pickup locations for the 2024 UNLV football games:

— UNLV Game Day Express:-Route 613 : UNLV Transit Center, 1135 E. University Ave.

First departure for UNLV football home games is two hours ahead of kickoff, with additional service running every 20 minutes, until one hour before kickoff. The route departs back to UNLV about 25 minutes and an hour after the end of a game.

Visiting fans staying downtown or on the Strip can take the Deuce service that runs 24/7. To access a Raiders or UNLV game at Allegiant Stadium, fans can exit at Mandalay Bay and then walk to the stadium via the Hacienda Avenue bridge. Fans traveling to Knights games at T-Mobile Arena can exit the bus at the Park MGM stop.

