RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact local public bus ridership in Las Vegas the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering system-wide service changes.

People board a Regional Transportation Commission bus at a stop on Casino Center Boulevard at Garces Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People line up to board a Regional Transportation Commission bus on Las Vegas Boulevard at Fremont Street downtown Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Regional Transportation Commission bus information at a stop on Casino Center Boulevard at Fremont Street downtown in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Regional Transportation Commission bus information at a stop on Casino Center Boulevard at Fremont Street downtown in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Regional Transportation Commission bus on Las Vegas Boulevard at Fremont Street downtown Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People board a Regional Transportation Commission bus at a stop on Casino Center Boulevard at Garces Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People board a Regional Transportation Commission bus at a stop on Casino Center Boulevard at Garces Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Regional Transportation Commission bus stop on Casino Center Boulevard at Garces Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Regional Transportation Commission bus makes its way up Casino Center Boulevard at Gass Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People get off a Regional Transportation Commission bus at a stop on Casino Center Boulevard at Garces Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People wait for buses at Regional Transportation Commission Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, July 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering system-wide service changes.

Along with the drop in ridership, the pandemic has led to a significant dip in transit funding. To offset some of the revenue lost, four routes could be eliminated, including the Strip and Downtown Express route.

In addition, over a dozen routes could be adjusted to reduce stops or service areas. The changes would go in effect in the fall if approved, but first the RTC is seeking input from the public on the proposed alterations.

“Our public transportation system is facing the same financial uncertainty that businesses and communities across the country are experiencing when it comes to providing essential services with reduced budgets,” said Francis Julien, RTC deputy CEO.

“We know this is a very difficult time for our community as we continue to grapple with so many unknowns, especially as it relates to providing public transportation to our community,” Julien added. “So before we make any transit service changes, we need to hear from you. We are making efforts to reach out and provide information in many different ways, and we hope we will get valuable feedback from riders and non-riders alike.”

RTC doesn’t yet have total revenue figures for the last three months as it is waiting on revenue reports from various vendors. However, it noted that revenue from fareboxes, the ticket mobile app and transit vehicle manufacturers was down 92 percent in April (-$5.1 million), 93 percent in May (-$5 million) and 59 percent for June 1-24 (-$2 million).

Meanwhile, ridership dipped 58 percent in March (-3.1 million), 51 percent in April (-2.9 million) and 59 percent June 1-24 (-2.1 million).

RTC received $112 million through the CARES Act to reimburse operating expenses used to maintain transit service during the pandemic. RTC CEO MJ Maynard said the transit agency is spending $10.1 million per month to maintain service during the pandemic. The costs include providing personal protective equipment and increased service to allow social distancing on buses, as well as premium pay.

A 60-day comment period is open until Aug. 28 where the public can provide feedback on the possible changes online.

RTC outreach teams are also slated to be in the community over the next two months, interacting with riders at bus stops, conducting transit center pop-ups and hosting public meetings.

Proposed route eliminations

— Route 207: Alta/Stewart.

— Route 209: Vegas Drive/Owens.

— Westcliff Airport Express.

— Strip & Downtown Express (service would be replaced by Deuce on the Strip extension and mall/government center shuttle).

Proposed routing adjustments

— Route 104.

— Centennial Express (CX).

— Deuce.

— Henderson & Downtown Express (HDX).

— Sahara Express (SX).

Proposed frequency decrease

— Route 122, South Maryland Parkway/Horizon Ridge.

Proposed routine, minor schedule changes:

— Route 106, Rancho/Centennial Hills.

— Route 108, Paradise.

— Route 109, Maryland Parkway.

— Route 117, Las Vegas Boulevard/Silverado Ranch.

— Route 119, Simmons/Koval.

— Route 203, Spring Mountain/Desert Inn/Lamb.

— Route 208, Washington.

— Route 214, H & D Streets

— Route 215, Bonanza.

— Route 217, Warm Springs/Lake Mead Parkway.

— BHX, Boulder Highway Express.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.