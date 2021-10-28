77°F
RTC testing OnDemand transit service in parts of Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 12:54 pm
 
RTC OnDemand vehicle. (RTC)
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is launching a pilot on-demand ride-share program.

Similar to Uber and Lyft, the RTC OnDemand program allows customers to order a ride within a 30-square-mile service area. Customers within the area can be picked up at their door and dropped off at a variety of locations in the zone for $2 one way. A short walk could be required for a rider to reach their final destination.

The new service also benefits paratransit customers by offering door-to-door service throughout the RTC’s broader valley wide service area. Paratransit riders can utilize the service for $3 each way.

Residents in west Henderson and the southwest valley are able to utilize the service during the pilot program. If they need to travel somewhere outside the 30-square-mile service area, the RTC service will drop them off at a bus stop at the edge of the service area.

“The RTC is proud to invest in the community by continuing to test new technologies through pilot projects such as RTC-OnDemand,” RTC CEO M.J. Maynard said in a statement. “By focusing on technology and new ways to provide efficient transit to our customers, we can offer universal transit options where our paratransit customers can share rides with fixed-route transit customers.”

Interested residents can order a ride via the OnDemand smartphone app or website, or by calling 702-676-1801. Riders must be 6 years of age or older to ride alone or order a ride on the service.

The service will operate seven days a week between 4 a.m. and 1:45 a.m., with rides expected to arrive within 30 minutes of being ordered. Once a driver arrives at the pick-up point, there is a two-minute wait time for OnDemand users and a five minute wait for paratransit riders.

Vehicles used in the service are ADA-accessible to accommodate wheelchair passengers, can fit up to 12 people, offer on-board Wi-Fi and feature bike racks.

RTC-OnDemand offers rides at the customer’s request, instead of requiring riders to plan their trip around a bus schedule. Rides can be scheduled up to seven days in advance or for the same day within 30 minutes.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

