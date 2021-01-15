Semi overturns in central Las Vegas, impacting access to I-15

The crash at 7:44 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of Sahara Avenue at the I-15 overpass prompted authorities to block the left turn lanes leading to the interstate.

A semi-truck overturned in central Las Vegas near Interstate 15 Friday morning, causing traffic delays. (RTC traffic camera)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Sahara Avenue at the I-15 overpass. As a result, the left turn lanes leading to the interstate from Sahara were blocked.

The RTC said motorists should prepare for delays in the area. The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating but it was not immediately clear if the crash caused any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

