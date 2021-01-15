49°F
Traffic

Semi overturns in central Las Vegas, impacting access to I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2021 - 8:16 am
 
A semi-truck overturned in central Las Vegas near Interstate 15 Friday morning, causing traffic ...
A semi-truck overturned in central Las Vegas near Interstate 15 Friday morning, causing traffic delays. (RTC traffic camera)

A semi-truck overturned in central Las Vegas near Interstate 15 Friday morning, causing traffic delays.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Sahara Avenue at the I-15 overpass. As a result, the left turn lanes leading to the interstate from Sahara were blocked.

The RTC said motorists should prepare for delays in the area. The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating but it was not immediately clear if the crash caused any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

