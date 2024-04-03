79°F
Shooting closes I-15 northbound lanes in Las Vegas

A heavy police presence on Interstate 15 northbound behind a semi-truck at the Speedway exit ab ...
A heavy police presence on Interstate 15 northbound behind a semi-truck at the Speedway exit about 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (NDOT)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 11:38 pm
 

A shooting near Interstate 15 north of downtown Las Vegas left one person injured and caused a brief shutdown of the northbound lanes Tuesday night.

In a statement, the Nevada Highway Patrol said the shooting happened about 9 p.m. near I-15 and Lake Mead Boulevard. NHP said one person was shot then “transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.”

In response to the shooting, NHP closed the northbound lanes of I-15, from the Spaghetti Bowl to Speedway Boulevard.

In its statement, NHP did not note the exact location of the shooting or say how long the lanes were closed.

NHP said an investigation is ongoing.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.

