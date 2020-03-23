Single-vehicle wreck closes I-15 northbound ramp from US 93
A damaged gold pickup was observed in the middle of the on-ramp leading to I-15 north at the Spaghetti Bowl. The Nevada Highway Patrol had closed the on-ramp as of 9:15 a.m.
The Interstate 15 northbound on-ramp was closed Monday morning at U.S. Highway 93 because of a single-vehicle accident.
A spokesman for the NHP could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
