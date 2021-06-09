Stretch of I-15 to see nightly lane restrictions next week

The project will take place as a moving operation, with Nevada Highway Patrol troopers escorting work crews, as they restripe the center and edge lane lines, according to Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman.

Holiday weekend traffic gets heavier at the state line as vehicles move northbound on Interstate 15 from California on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Primm. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Motorists traveling Interstate 15 will see intermittent lane closures next week on the stretch leading from the California state line into the Las Vegas Valley.

The closures along a 26-mile stretch of I-15 northbound between Primm and Sloan will occur nightly from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., beginning Sunday and running until June 18, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

