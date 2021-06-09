95°F
Stretch of I-15 to see nightly lane restrictions next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2021 - 4:43 pm
 
Holiday weekend traffic gets heavier at the state line as vehicles move northbound on Interstate 15 from California on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Primm. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Motorists traveling Interstate 15 will see intermittent lane closures next week on the stretch leading from the California state line into the Las Vegas Valley.

The closures along a 26-mile stretch of I-15 northbound between Primm and Sloan will occur nightly from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., beginning Sunday and running until June 18, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The project will take place as a moving operation, with Nevada Highway Patrol troopers escorting work crews, as they restripe the center and edge lane lines, according to Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

