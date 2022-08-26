The Killers’ Vegas concert, Raiders game set to impact Friday traffic

Motorists traveling near the south end of the Resort Corridor should brace for heavier than usual congestion Friday.

Road barricades close traffic to Hacienda Avenue at Polaris Avenue in advance of a concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Allegiant Stadium with Interstate 15 and the Tropicana Avenue interchange in the distance on July 8, 2020. (Mick Akers/ Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Raiders are set to conclude their preseason with a 5:15 p.m. kickoff against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Parking lots at the stadium are planned to open at 1:15 p.m. to accommodate tailgaters. Then across Interstate 15 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas’ own The Killers are scheduled to perform with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The two events are likely to attract 70,000 people or more combined, meaning a major influx of people to the Las Vegas Strip area on an already usually busy Friday night.

Traffic will be compounded on I-15 near the stadium and arena, with the carpool lanes closed in both directions between Sunset Road and Hacienda Avenue. New dynamic messaging boards are being installed on the stretch of interstate tied to the I-15-Tropicana Interchange improvement project.

“Las Vegas specializes in big events and locals and visitors alike are typically great with adjusting to changing routes and traffic patterns,” said Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Justin Hopkins. “I know this could be the first time many drivers are seeing the temporary traffic changes to southbound I-15 near Tropicana, as well as the closed HOV lanes to the south, and nearby Clark County projects. Drivers should give themselves extra time and extra patience. They should alternate routes, carpool, or utilize public transportation if possible.”

Those traveling in the area should expect traffic congestion on I-15 in both directions and on Las Vegas Boulevard from just south of Russell Road to near Harmon Avenue. Tropicana Avenue will see a surge of traffic from both events from around Valley View to Koval Lane, as will Russell from the Strip to just after Valley View.

Additionally, Dean Martin Drive and Polaris Avenue, which border Allegiant Stadium, will see the usual game day traffic. Hacienda Avenue is closed on game days for fans to utilize the bridge over I-15 to travel to and from the stadium from the Resort Corridor.

Frank Sinatra Drive that runs behind the Strip will also see heavy congestion as fans make their way to T-Mobile Arena.

“We suggest everyone downloads our new, dedicated I-15/Trop mobile app for up-to-the minute traffic changes and progress in our work zones,” Hopkins said. “We also recommend drivers check NVRoads.com and use the Waze app to plan their routes in real time.”

If fans for the Raiders game want to skip driving in the traffic congestion, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada offers its Game Day Express bus service from six Las Vegas Valley locations. Round trip tickets for the service cost $4.

