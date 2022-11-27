Traffic on I-15 eases slightly, backup to California is 12 miles long

Drivers head south to California on Interstate 15 near Jean on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Traffic is backed up for 12 miles on Interstate 15 from the Nevada-California state border as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas, a slight improvement from the 16-mile backup earlier in the day.

Highway cameras showed huge backups on I-15 in Jean about 10 miles from the California state line Sunday afternoon. A camera at mile marker 9 showed what appeared to be a parking lot situation on the highway.

A tweet posted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada at about 3 p.m. reported that the backup was 12 miles. Still a frustrating delay for drivers, but not as bad as the 16-mile backup reported at 11:30 a.m.

Traffic does appear to ease up slightly near mile marker 5, but the snarl was particularly bad at 3 p.m. at mile marker 1 near the California state line.

A sign at I-15 at Russell Road in Las Vegas indicated at 3:47 p.m. that the drive time from Russell Road to Primm was 102 minutes, while the drive to the California inspection station was 120 minutes — far longer than the drive on a regular day with average traffic.

Meanwhile, at Harry Reid International Airport, it was busy but not unusual for a typical Sunday.

“Busy, steady stream of people but nothing unexpected,” said airport spokesperson Joe Rajchel.

