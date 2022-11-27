55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Traffic

Traffic on I-15 eases slightly, backup to California is 12 miles long

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2022 - 11:11 am
 
Updated November 27, 2022 - 3:57 pm
Drivers head south to California on Interstate 15 near Jean on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Departmen ...
Drivers head south to California on Interstate 15 near Jean on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
Drivers head south to California on Interstate 15 near Jean on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Departmen ...
Drivers head south to California on Interstate 15 near Jean on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
Drivers head south from Las Vegas to California on Interstate 15 on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Depa ...
Drivers head south from Las Vegas to California on Interstate 15 on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
Drivers head south from Las Vegas to California on Interstate 15 on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Depa ...
Drivers head south from Las Vegas to California on Interstate 15 on Nov. 27, 2022. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Traffic is backed up for 12 miles on Interstate 15 from the Nevada-California state border as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas, a slight improvement from the 16-mile backup earlier in the day.

Highway cameras showed huge backups on I-15 in Jean about 10 miles from the California state line Sunday afternoon. A camera at mile marker 9 showed what appeared to be a parking lot situation on the highway.

A tweet posted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada at about 3 p.m. reported that the backup was 12 miles. Still a frustrating delay for drivers, but not as bad as the 16-mile backup reported at 11:30 a.m.

Traffic does appear to ease up slightly near mile marker 5, but the snarl was particularly bad at 3 p.m. at mile marker 1 near the California state line.

A sign at I-15 at Russell Road in Las Vegas indicated at 3:47 p.m. that the drive time from Russell Road to Primm was 102 minutes, while the drive to the California inspection station was 120 minutes — far longer than the drive on a regular day with average traffic.

Meanwhile, at Harry Reid International Airport, it was busy but not unusual for a typical Sunday.

“Busy, steady stream of people but nothing unexpected,” said airport spokesperson Joe Rajchel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
2
Traffic on I-15 eases slightly, backup to California is 12 miles long
Traffic on I-15 eases slightly, backup to California is 12 miles long
3
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The same old, same old deja vu
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The same old, same old deja vu
4
Broken toilets, bizarre videos and cheap booze: Double Down Saloon turns 30
Broken toilets, bizarre videos and cheap booze: Double Down Saloon turns 30
5
UNLV stops UNR in final seconds to claim Fremont Cannon
UNLV stops UNR in final seconds to claim Fremont Cannon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
I-15/Trop revamping is about to get serious
By / RJ

As the $305 million revamp of the Interstate 15-Tropicana interchange rolls along, motorists who routinely travel through the area need to stay up to date on the latest happenings.