Traffic on I-15 eases slightly, backup to California is 12 miles long
Holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas are dealing with miles-long jams.
Traffic is backed up for 12 miles on Interstate 15 from the Nevada-California state border as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas, a slight improvement from the 16-mile backup earlier in the day.
Highway cameras showed huge backups on I-15 in Jean about 10 miles from the California state line Sunday afternoon. A camera at mile marker 9 showed what appeared to be a parking lot situation on the highway.
A tweet posted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada at about 3 p.m. reported that the backup was 12 miles. Still a frustrating delay for drivers, but not as bad as the 16-mile backup reported at 11:30 a.m.
Traffic does appear to ease up slightly near mile marker 5, but the snarl was particularly bad at 3 p.m. at mile marker 1 near the California state line.
A sign at I-15 at Russell Road in Las Vegas indicated at 3:47 p.m. that the drive time from Russell Road to Primm was 102 minutes, while the drive to the California inspection station was 120 minutes — far longer than the drive on a regular day with average traffic.
Meanwhile, at Harry Reid International Airport, it was busy but not unusual for a typical Sunday.
“Busy, steady stream of people but nothing unexpected,” said airport spokesperson Joe Rajchel.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
