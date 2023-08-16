101°F
Traffic

Tropicana Avenue to close overnight near south Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2023 - 2:04 pm
 
Road Closed and Detour signs are posted at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Dean Martin ...
Road Closed and Detour signs are posted at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Dean Martin Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A portion of Tropicana Avenue in the resort corridor will close to traffic overnight, along with a pair of highway ramps.

The Tropicana bridge over Interstate 15 will shut to traffic from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The busy east-west road spans from Dean Martin Drive to the New York-New York entrance.

The freeway ramps from northbound I-15 to Tropicana and from Tropicana to southbound I-15 will also be closed overnight.

The closure is needed for utility crews to move overhead cables that stretch across Tropicana on the east side of the intersection at Dean Martin. Work tied to the project includes improving the I-15/Tropicana interchange and the widening of the Tropicana bridge.

In addition, crews will reconfigure Dean Martin in the area and add high-occupancy-vehicle ramps to and from the Harmon Avenue bridge over the interstate.

This work is part of the ongoing $305 million I-15/Tropicana project, which broke ground in May 2022 and is scheduled to finish in mid-2025.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

