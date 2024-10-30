Trump, Harris Halloween visits will be no treat for motorists

With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both planning Las Vegas Valley election rallies, motorists should brace for presidential-sized traffic impacts.

The motorcade for Vice President Kamala Harris makes a stop to chat with people at Broadacres Marketplace on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she heads to her motorcade at Harry Reid International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during Turning Point’s United for Change rally at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris each planning Thursday events in Las Vegas, motorists should brace for presidential-sized traffic issues around the valley.

Trump is hosting a planned rally at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson on Green Valley Parkway, just south of the 215 Beltway. Doors are slated to open at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, with the former president scheduled to deliver remarks at 3:30 p.m.

With Trump scheduled to be in Green Valley, motorists should expect traffic issues on the Beltway and on Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways near Lee’s Family Forum. Those looking to dodge the Green Valley Parkway traffic could also add extra traffic volume to Valle Verde Drive and St. Rose Parkway/Pecos Road, which sandwich Green Valley Parkway, running north-south, and have access to the Beltway.

Harris is scheduled to attend rallies in Phoenix and Reno earlier on Thursday before making her way to Las Vegas for an event set to begin at 5 p.m. The host site of Harris’ Southern Nevada event has not been publicly disclosed, but the vice president will be joined by musical guest Maná and actor/recording artist Jennifer Lopez.

Based on previous presidential and vice presidential visits, roads that could be impacted by Harris’ motorcade include the airport connector tunnel, Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas Boulevard, the 215 Beltway and Interstate 15.

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued two separate temporary flight restrictions over Las Vegas Valley airspace for VIP movement. One includes Las Vegas and runs between 7:15 p.m. Thursday and 10:45 a.m. Friday. The other includes Las Vegas and Henderson and runs between 12:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

Harris’ previous visits to Las Vegas have caused ground stops at Harry Reid International Airport as Air Force Two arrives and departs.

