Trump’s Las Vegas campaign stop to impact air, road traffic in Southern Nevada

President Donald Trump's motorcade drives north on the Las Vegas Strip outside The Venetian with an escort from Las Vegas police on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Las Vegas Friday, which will lead to road and air traffic implications.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction over Las Vegas Valley airspace for between 5 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. That means Trump will land just before he is scheduled to speak to a crowd of supporters at 7 p.m. Friday at the Expo at World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas.

With the flight restriction in place through Saturday afternoon, that suggests that Trump will stay overnight in Las Vegas, before heading out Saturday afternoon, ahead of his planned speech at 6 p.m. local time in Glendale, Arizona.

The Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Department of Transportation and Harry Reid International Airport don’t usually provide specific information to VIP movement.

Based on previous Trump visits, and his initial destination in downtown, upon Trump’s arrival Friday afternoon, temporary traffic stops tied to his motorcade could occur in the Airport Connector Tunnel, the 215 Beltway, Interstate 15, Charleston Boulevard, Grand Central Parkway and Bonneville Avenue.

After the event concludes and if Trump in fact stays overnight, as the flight restriction suggests, he traditionally stays at his namesake hotel, Trump International, when in Las Vegas. Between downtown and the Strip hotel, temporary traffic stops could occur on I-15, Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

On Saturday when Trump’s Southern Nevada stop concludes and his motorcade makes its way back to Reid airport, temporary traffic stops could occur on Las Vegas Boulevard, Spring Mountain, I-15, the 215, Tropicana Avenue, Paradise Road and the airport tunnel.

