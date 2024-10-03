UNLV football, Aces-Liberty post-game traffic Friday could be nightmare. Here’s why

Those attending either the UNLV-Syracuse football game or Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty WNBA playoff game Friday night should prepare for increased post-game traffic.

The Top 25-ranked Rebels take on the Orange at 6 p.m. Friday, at Allegiant Stadium, and tip-off for the Aces-Liberty game across Interstate 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay planned for 6:30 p.m. — only hours before a weekend closure of I-15 southbound is set to get underway.

I-15 southbound will closed to traffic for the weekend at 9 p.m. Friday between Hacienda Avenue and the 215 Beltway and won’t reopen until 5 a.m. Monday. Fans exiting Allegiant Stadium or the Mandalay Bay who normally access I-15 southbound via Russell Road or Tropicana Avenue will likely encounter a large traffic back up on the I-15 southbound collector-distributor road. The road that runs parallel to I-15 is being used as a detour for traffic heading south on I-15 ahead of the shuttered section.

Traffic is being diverted off I-15 southbound at Tropicana, where motorists will be detoured onto the collector-distributor road. That road doesn’t re-enter I-15 until just after the 215. Any drivers attempting to enter the collector-distributor road at either Tropicana or Russell — two of the closest areas from both Allegiant Stadium and Mandalay Bay — should brace for heavy traffic.

Dean Martin Drive, which runs along I-15 in front of Allegiant Stadium, will likely also see increased traffic, from a mix of those leaving the UNLV game and those looking to avoid the I-15 closure.

With UNLV being undefeated and facing an Atlantic Coast Conference foe, the crowd should near the fan capacity of 27,400 for the lower bowl of Allegiant Stadium. While the Aces win-or-go-home Game 3 against the Liberty is also likely to near the 10,419 fan capacity of Michelob Ultra Arena.

The MGM Resorts properties on the south Strip — Mandalay Bay, the Luxor and the Excalibur — are popular places for fans to park for Aces games and events at Allegiant Stadium.

That means Las Vegas Boulevard leading from Mandalay Bay is also likely to see increased traffic as fans of both games attempt to exit the Mandalay Bay.

The area sees upwards of 60,000 fans for Raiders games and other major events at Allegiant Stadium, but the I-15 closure should create more of an impact on traffic than normal.

