Traffic

Why I-15 traffic might be a little smoother after Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 3:58 pm
 
Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interst ...
Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interstate 15 as they pass over the state border on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Primm, Calif. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Transportation officials are working to make traffic back to California after the Super Bowl go a little smoother.

Interstate 15’s part-time lane near Primm will be open for travelers heading back to California on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, the California Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The department announced the part-time lane in August. The lane is on the right shoulder of southbound I-15 south of the Nevada-California border.

During Thanksgiving weekend, the extra lane helped alleviate congestion near the border by about 10 miles compared to 2022’s holiday weekend.

