Why I-15 traffic might be a little smoother after Super Bowl

Transportation officials are making a move to help motorists heading back to Southern California after this weekend’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interstate 15 as they pass over the state border on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Primm, Calif. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15’s part-time lane near Primm will be open for travelers heading back to California on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, the California Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The department announced the part-time lane in August. The lane is on the right shoulder of southbound I-15 south of the Nevada-California border.

During Thanksgiving weekend, the extra lane helped alleviate congestion near the border by about 10 miles compared to 2022’s holiday weekend.